Congress & Courts

SENATOR MANCHIN SIDES WITH GOP TO DEFEAT ABORTION BILL

630 WMAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) broke with the democratic party to oppose a bill that would legalize abortion up to birth nationwide. Manchin moved to oppose the legislation via cloture vote,...

