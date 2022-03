WOODMERE, Ohio — Last year, Michael Symon announced that he would be closing B Spot, his gourmet burger bar at Eton Chagrin Boulevard. While that move miffed burger fans, the news that followed was music to the ears of barbecue lovers. Since last spring, the team has been busy remodeling the property in Woodmere into the shape of a mini-Mabel’s, which takes its design cues from the original downtown.

