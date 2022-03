NHS children’s hospitals are holding hundreds of appointments at extra clinics on Saturday to help deal with record backlogs caused by the pandemic.The so-called “Super Saturday” drive is part of the National Paediatric Accelerator Programme, an initiative at 10 hospitals trying to tackle long waiting lists.The day will also see the use of innovative techniques, including virtual reality equipment, as well as Lego and tours of hospital facilities to help youngsters feel more at ease.The event comes as the NHS announces patients will be able to see a GP on Saturdays and in the evenings to help it cope with...

