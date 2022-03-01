ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

Video: Father saves son from charging bull in rodeo mishap

By ABC7 News
 2 days ago
BELTON, TEXAS – A father jumped to the rescue when his son was faced with a charging bull after being knocked unconscious at a rodeo in Belton Texas, Good Morning America (GMA) reports.

Landis Hooks ran to protect his 18-year-old son Cody Hooks who had fallen off a bull and was lying on the ground in a frightening and heroic moment caught on camera.

Cody can be seen in the video protecting his son while a bull charges at the two on the ground.

“When somebody gets down you gotta help ’em,” Cody said in an interview with GMA “I am glad I was there though.”

Landis told GMA he will not hesitate to get back on a bull despite the incident.

