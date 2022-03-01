ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartees Strange signs to 4AD, releases new single “Heavy Heart”

By Andrew Sacher
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Bartees Strange's first releases was the Say Goodbye to Pretty Boy EP, which was largely made up of The National covers (and released on Brassland, the label co-run by The National's Aaron and Bryce Dessner), and now he has joined his heroes on 4AD, who just issued his new...

