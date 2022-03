Thirty years ago, a Russian leader came up with a novel idea for peace.The date was December 1991 and the writer was Boris Yeltsin, who served as the first president of newly independent Russia.His letter was to Nato, and he was sounding out the prospects for membership.“We consider these relations to be very serious and wish to develop this dialogue in each and every direction, both on the political and military levels,” he wrote. “Today we are raising a question of Russia’s membership in Nato, however regarding it as a long-term political aim.”A few years later, when Russia signed on...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO