TCL Ultra Flex concept phone has a flexible display and a 360-degree rotatable hinge

By Mark Gulino
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 2 days ago
Today at MWC 2022 TCL is proudly showing off some fresh new mobile device concepts. One of these concepts was unveiled under the working title of Ultra Flex. So what is it exactly? The TCL Ultra Flex is a concept smartphone that will feature a flexible display and a 360-degree rotatable...

IN THIS ARTICLE
