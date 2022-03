Do you have a furry four-legged friend that has not been spayed or neutered? Now is the perfect time to get that taken care of and the Owensboro Humane Society can help. As a long-time pet owner and child of someone who worked in the veterinarian world growing up, it has been drilled in my head the importance of the act of spaying or neutering a pet. I didn't totally understand until I moved into my current home and someone did not follow these rules. Kittens started showing up multiple times a year and they loved having babies under my neighbor's porch. Of course, they are completely adorable until they grow up a little and haven't been introduced to humans and they hiss at you and spray or use the restroom everywhere. It becomes a nuisance. This isn't just for cats but dogs as well. Getting your animal spayed or neutered can help during mating season. For instance, if there is a female dog in heat and all the boy dogs show up in your yard. It can also help with health issues and concerns.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 17 DAYS AGO