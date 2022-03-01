ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

When to get screened for colorectal cancer

By Ashley Shook
 2 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – March 1st marks the beginning of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, 22News is working for you with who needs to be screened for colorectal cancer and how often.

Colorectal Cancer is the third most diagnosed cancer in men and women combined in the United States and is the second leading cause of cancer death. Rates for people under 50 are increasing by more than two percent from 2007 through 2016.

All adults over age 45 should get regular screening but some people should be checked more frequently. If you have a family history of colorectal cancer or polyps, you should get screened at age 40 – or 10 years before the youngest case in your immediate family surfaced.

If your father was diagnosed at age 45 you should start screening at 35. You should also get checked before turning 45 if you have a personal history of cancer, ulcerative colitis, IBS, or Chron's disease.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

