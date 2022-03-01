Introducing the Golden GMSA Attack

The coronavirus pandemic rocked the world, yet some companies had not taken the leap toward digital transformation. Nearly every industry is making a push for digital transformation now, expected to reach $6.8 trillion in 2023. Without a solid IT infrastructure, most organizations would have to shut down since their employees would not be able to work. Using a documented, structured approach to IT operations can prevent that from occurring. For many, that means installing an ITSM system for the first time and using Agile methodology.

