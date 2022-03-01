ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leidos: High Tech Defense Stock At A Great Price

By Leo Nelissen
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
It's time to discuss a stock that I have ignored for way too long. The Virginia-based information technology company Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) is a $13.6 billion market cap company with significant defense and related high-tech exposure. The company has invested a lot in itself through M&A and its business model...

NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Raytheon, Block, Tesla, Foot Locker and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Defense stocks — Defense stocks rose as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continued on Monday and European countries pledged to spend more on defense. Northrop Grumman climbed 7.9%, while Raytheon Technologies gained 4.6%, and General Dynamics added 2.8%. Lockheed Martin, which was also upgraded to to outperform from peer perform by Wolfe Research, rose 6.6%.
Benzinga

Thinking About Buying Stock In Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Or Raytheon? Here's The Bull Thesis

Aerospace and defense stocks are on the move Monday following positive analyst coverage amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova sees significant upside potential in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) and Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX), despite Monday's outperformance. "I think all three of these...
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
Seeking Alpha

Leidos Holdings: An Excellent Way To Play The Defense Industry

Some of the most interesting companies can be those that are focused on providing technology, engineering, and science services to various other customers. These businesses are largely based on the expertise of those who work there. And, as they built up their reputations, they become regular suppliers of their services. One firm that has performed exceptionally well in this space in recent years has been Leidos Holdings (LDOS). Revenue growth at the company has been consistent for at least the past five years and, if management is right about the 2022 fiscal year, that trend will continue for the foreseeable future. On top of this, shares of the business look to be attractively priced, both on an absolute basis and relative to the competition. All things considered, this should make the enterprise an attractive opportunity for long-term investors who want a company that offers stability and growth.
Motley Fool

3 Surefire Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist During the Stock Market Sell-Off

Though market corrections can be scary, they're historically the perfect time to go shopping for bargains. This mix of growth and value stocks would be perfect for patient investors to buy during this pullback. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Seeking Alpha

The Andersons: Potential Share Price Growth In A Defensive Stock

The Andersons achieved strong EPS beats over the first nine months of 2021, and that performance is expected to continue. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) dividend yield is currently 1.84%, so, for an investor looking for total return of 7.5% per year, most of that return will need to come from share price growth. Share price growth is driven by EPS growth and/or multiple expansion. Based on SA analysts' consensus EPS estimates, ANDE EPS growth rate for the three years 2019 to 2022 is expected to average 28.99% per year. Additionally, ANDE's current P/E ratio is below historical levels, so the share price could benefit from multiple expansion. For shares purchased at current price levels, an increase in multiples above current levels, together with achievement of SA Premium analysts' consensus EPS estimates, would likely result in double-digit returns for an investor prepared to hold through end of 2022. Market sentiment appears to be strongly on the side of ANDE, as reflected in SA Premium ratings summary per Fig. 1 below.
Seekingalpha.com

Rollins: A Great Buy, But Not At This Price

Rollins has turned ridding people of pests into a multi-billion dollar enterprise. Pests can serve as a nasty nuisance that affects our everyday lives. Whether they be at our home or place of business, or somewhere else entirely, they have the potential to increase the risk of illness and disease, to increase the risk of harmful bites, and more. One company dedicated to addressing the pest issue that can occur anywhere is Rollins (ROL). In recent years, the company has exhibited a steady and positive growth rate on both its top and bottom lines. Ultimately, the firm's prospects in the long run are likely positive. And over an extended period of time, it likely will create attractive value for its investors. But even such a high-quality business is only worth so much. And at this time, shares of the enterprise look drastically overpriced.
Seeking Alpha

NexTier Pre Investor Day Thoughts - Expect Upside To Estimates

NexTier is a leading U.S.-focused completion company with rising per active frac spread metrics. This is a Z4 Energy Research pre Investor Day note. We have not written on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) for Seeking Alpha before but we have for our own newsletter site and have owned the name for some time.
