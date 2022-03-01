Women’s History Month events kick off at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

Teri A. McMurtry-Chubb opens Women’s History Month at ABAC on Tuesday. Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Women’s History Month events begin at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Tuesday when Teri A. McMurtry-Chubb spoke on “What Can a Black Feminist Teach Me About Being White? Hope and Healing After Race Unequals.”

McMurtry-Chubb, the associate dean for research and faculty development and a professor of law at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law, will lecture via Microsoft Teams in Bowen 100 at 5:30 p.m.

Other speakers during the month include Elizabeth Medley on “Rise of the Resistance: Immigrant Women’s Political Activism from Ellis Island to the Modern Era” at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Ernest Edwards Hall, and Jennifer Koslow on “A History of Women’s Engagement in Public Health in the United States” on March 15 at 5:30 p.m. in Bowen 100.

ABAC Associate Professor of Business Diantha Ellis also will speak on “Women’s Equal Pay Day: Salary Negotiation” at 11 a.m. on March 17 in the Donaldson Dining Hall, and Kayla Myers will speak on “Advocacy for Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Survivors” at 5:30 p.m. on March 29 in Bowen 100.

Wellness Wednesday events are planned for ABAC’s Pedestrian Mall on March 9 and March 16 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Other activities during the month include meditation and yoga, a poster contest, and Wear Purple Day.

For more information about Women’s History Month at ABAC, interested persons can contact Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Donna Webb at dwebb@abac.edu.