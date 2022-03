The fate of an Iowa bill prohibiting trans girls from competing in women's K-12 and collegiate sports that align with their gender identity is in the hands of Gov. Kim Reynolds.Driving the news: The Iowa Senate passed House File 2416 Wednesday, sending the bill to Reynolds, who suggested last month that she'd "probably sign it."The move followed hourslong debate where lawmakers shared personal anecdotes about the importance of sports in children's lives — but differed on how that should look for trans girls. The big picture: 2021 saw a record number of trans-related bills introduced in state legislatures. Last week,...

IOWA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO