Huawei MatePad Paper e-reader combines e-ink and tablet functionality into a unique experience

Party on the go with the Tribit XSound Mega Portable Wireless Speaker. This cool portable speaker features 3 listening modes. Enjoy Dynamic bass response and clear vocals at the press of a button. Meanwhile, you can jam on the move with the adjustable, portable strap that keeps this speaker close to your body. What’s more, the mixed color lighting can sync with your music, creating a light show for each song. Even better, you’ll enjoy up to 20 hours of battery life. That way, you can rely on this speaker all evening. Then, with an IPX7 waterproof rating, you can take your favorite tunes with you outdoors and by the pool. Finally, dual external charging ports let you use the XSound to charge 2 devices simultaneously.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO