Win a trip to Axios' What's Next Summit

By Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w7v9u_0eSHDXyq00

It's a great day to follow us on Instagram . We're sending one follower (and a guest) on a free trip to D.C. for Axios' big What's Next Summit , April 3-6.

How it works: We'll cover your Summit tickets, airfare, hotel and meals. Plus, you'll get to meet Axios Twin Cities' Audrey Kennedy and take a tour of Axios HQ.

Terms and conditions apply .

