If you're considering taking a position in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) following its 8% pullback so far in 2022, you're not alone. Price drops of this size are nothing unusual for this stock and have proven to be great buying opportunities amid what's become a reliable long-term uptrend. As it turns out, making the world's most popular smartphone -- and supporting its sales with a robust app ecosystem -- is a lucrative business. Apple is the world's biggest and most profitable company for a reason.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO