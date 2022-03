As part of the Season of Alola, Niantic Labs has implemented research arcs inspired by each of the region's separate islands. The latest content season in Pokemon GO has begun and trainers are already attempting to complete every inch of what the Season of Alola has to offer. Part—or, should we say, parts—of the newly released content includes a set of research arcs themed around each of the Alola region's five islands.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO