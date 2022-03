BELOIT—Beloit College is celebrating Black History Month with campus events throughout February including a community donation drive for local charities. As part of its “Becoming Better” action plan geared towards their broad and comprehensive effort to center the work of anti-racism and equity on campus, the Office for Student Success, Equity and Community (SSEC) and Black Students United (BSU) have teamed up to do their part to make this Black History Month excellent for all members of the community.

BELOIT, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO