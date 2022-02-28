Where to buy Talking Ben Coin as "community-focused" crypto launches

Professionals know that news releases can turn the direction of a market. Consequently, these can be entry or exit points. “Buy the rumor, sell the news” was a term used among traders in the last century. Back then, it was profitable if applied to purchasing stock three weeks before earnings release news. A much more powerful principle is a valuable edge derived from this saying. Professionals know that news releases can turn the direction of a market. Consequently, these can be entry or exit points. While amateurs wait for a news release and are victims of their debating process of interpreting the news data, professionals only use the news release as a timing tool for their preplanned trade execution.

CURRENCIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO