Radius Health files sNDA for osteoporosis drug Tymlos in men

By Jonathan Block
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) has filed a supplementary New Drug Application (sNDA) with the FDA for its osteoporosis injection Tymlos (abaloparatide) in...

Shionogi files for approval of COVID-19 oral drug in Japan

Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) (OTCPK:SGIOY) filed for manufacturing and sales approval of its oral COVID-19 drug S-217622, in Japan. The company said it completed the analysis of primary endpoints in the phase 2b part of a phase 2/3 trial of S-217622, following which it requested review under the conditional early approval system in Japan.
Community Health Systems files for mixed shelf offering

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) has filed for a mixed shelf offering of an undetermined amount. The filing does not necessarily indicate that a sale has begun, or will occur in the future. The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repayment or refinancing of borrowings, working...
Jaguar Health seeks 'orphan drug' status for diarrhea med for dogs

Jaguar Health (JAGX -0.8%) has asked the FDA for Minor Use/Minor Species ("MUMS") status for its candidate Canalevia (crofelemer) for exercise-induced diarrhea ("EID") in dogs. MUMS is similar to Orphan Drug designation that can be assigned to medications for humans. The benefits of MUMS, Jaguar (JAGX -0.8%) said, is that...
Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
Itchy Legs: Causes and Treatment

If you notice that your legs are more itchy than normal, it's likely not a cause for concern. Itchy legs are commonly caused by dry skin, but this feeling can also be indicative of more serious conditions. It's important to avoid scratching your itchy legs, as this may cause further...
New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
Compound in the Herb Rosemary Could Be a Two-Pronged Weapon Against COVID-19

A team co-led by scientists at Scripps Research has found evidence that a compound contained in the medicinal and culinary herb rosemary could be a two-pronged weapon against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The scientists, in experiments described in a paper published on January 6, 2022 in the journal...
Patients with rare skin cancer face 40% recurrence rate

Patients treated for Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) face a five-year recurrence rate of 40%—markedly higher than the recurrence rates for melanoma and other skin cancers, according to research published today in JAMA Dermatology. Additionally, in the study cohort of more than 600 patients, 95% of MCC recurrences happened in...
What Happens if Multiple Sclerosis Goes Untreated?

In many chronic conditions, the way the disease will progress over months or years is relatively predictable. That’s not the case with multiple sclerosis (MS); while some people with the disease may be only mildly impacted over years or even decades, others may lose their ability to walk, speak, or swallow over time. And many are affected cognitively, meaning their ability to think, focus, and remember may be impaired, making it difficult to hold down a job.
Hazardous alcohol consumption associated with lower executive functioning

Hazardous drinking is associated with lower executive functioning, which in turn is associated with heightened alcohol-related problems, according to new research published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology. “We were interested in this topic because there is a large range of drinking behaviors, with many people drinking over the recommended maximum...
Reevaluating Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc. has lost over half its value since the transdermal patch version of its approved osteoporosis therapy (TYMLOS) flunked a Phase 3 trial in December 2021. War, they say, is the answer of those who have no arguments left.”― Andrew Ashling. Today, we take a look...
Everyone is planning for a COVID-free summer. But epidemiologists say a new variant could emerge at any time.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been more than two years now since the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in the U.S., and it’s no surprise that “COVID fatigue” is setting in among many Americans who are ready to move on from the pandemic.
Inhibrx's INBRX-101 for AAT deficiency gets FDA's orphan drug designation

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug designation to Inhibrx's (INBX) INBRX-101 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, or AATD. AATD is an inherited disease characterized by deficient levels of the AAT protein, which causes loss of lung tissue and function and decreased life expectancy. The company said the condition affects about 100K people in the U.S.
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

