ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

25 new eBooks: Sports Medicine, LGBTQ+ Reproductive Healthcare, Dermatology, etc.

jefferson.edu
 2 days ago

We just added 25 eBooks to our digital collection, and new resources discuss topics including LGBTQ+ reproductive...

library.jefferson.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Local pastor invites LGBTQ residents to new group

ROCK SPRINGS — The Reverend Levi Powers from Mount of Olives Lutheran church is organizing a new group for the LGBTQ community of Sweetwater County. According to Powers, by joining the LGBTQ Community and Faith group, members can meet and be with others like themselves, receive guidance from others in the LGBTQ community and learn about issues related to their identities.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Hypebae

Doctors in Canada Can Now Prescribe Patients With Year-Long Passes to National Parks

Healthcare practitioners based in four provinces in Canada are now allowed to prescribe year-long passes to national parks as a way to improve physical and mental health. Back in November 2020, Parks Canada and Park Prescriptions joined forces to launch a program called Park Prescriptions (PaRx) in British Columbia. Most recently, the initiative rolled out to Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario. Dr. Melissa Lem, the director of Park Prescriptions, expanded on the program’s potential benefits: “There’s a strong body of evidence on the health benefits of nature time, from better immune function and life expectancy to reduced risk of heart disease, depression and anxiety.” She continued: “I’m excited to see those benefits increase through this new collaboration.”
LIFESTYLE
The Post and Courier

Piedmont Reproductive Endocrinology Group

The idea of pregnancy alone can bring on a swirl of emotion with so much focus on what the future might hold. But pregnancy itself—not to mention the challenges that many women face in becoming pregnant—can be a fraught experience, full of mysteries to be unwound.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
charlottenews.net

Researchers discover new medicines for treating heart patients

Ohio [US], February 21 (ANI): A recent research by the University of Cincinnati discovered a unique class of medications that acted as blood thinners by inhibiting an enzyme in the genes of tick saliva. The study was published in 'Nature Communications'. The research focused on novel direct thrombin inhibitors (DTI)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Coast News

Faces of Family & Sports Medicine: Jeffrey & Laurie Pearson, Medicine in Motion

Funny Doctor. Serious Medicine. In the three years since opening their Medicine in Motion: Family and Sports Medicine office in the heart of Carlsbad Village, Dr. Jeffrey Pearson and his wife, Laurie, have established a reputation for providing quality personalized care for patients. With well over a hundred five-star reviews, they’ve proven that visits to a physician do not have to be scary and that their motto “Funny Doctor, Serious Medicine” is well-earned.
CARLSBAD, CA
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at The Farm League celebrates grand opening

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at The Farm League will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and clinic tours Feb. 28 from 4-5 p.m. Located at 19711 Stuebner Airline Road in Spring, Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is housed in Suite 1, while Houston Methodist Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Services is housed in Suite 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Medical News Today

The importance of patch testing skin care products

Patch testing describes a procedure to help identify what ingredients might irritate a person’s skin. Many skin care products contain chemicals that can cause an allergic reaction when a person applies them to their skin. By performing a patch test at home, a person can determine if a product contains ingredients that may cause a skin reaction.
SKIN CARE
Slate

Remote Learning Accidentally Introduced a New Danger for LGBTQ Students

Imagine this: A 13-year-old student is called into their school counselor’s office. There they find their counselor and their parents waiting for them, concerned looks on their faces. “We know you think you’re trans,” one of them says. The student is horrified. They’ve never shared these private thoughts with anyone, channeling their feelings and questions into their personal diary on their laptop. Had their parents been reading their diary? No. Their laptop was given to them by their school, and it contains software that flags any student writing that uses, among other terms, “queer” or “transgender.” The company forwarded the flagged content to a school counselor. And under a recently passed “Don’t Say Gay” bill in the student’s state, the counselor was required to report the writing to the student’s parents, outing the student. Outing the student before they were ready to share their identity, or even sure of it themselves, puts that student at risk of their family disowning them, or worse.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#Ebooks#Health Care#Racism#Ebook
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy