Emiru is a "League of Legends" player, streamer, and cosplayer who blew up in 2021. Fans were over the moon when she announced her new partnership with OTK last month, but the move also triggered a few questions from fans about new content, including potential IRL (in real life) streams she could do with Mizkif and the rest of the gang. However, her response may be a bit heartbreaking for fans who were hoping to see her participate in those types of streams. As it turns out, Emiru has a very good reason why she wants to avoid IRL streaming.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO