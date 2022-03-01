ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota budget surplus grows again, to $9.3 billion

By Mark Reilly
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 2 days ago
Minnesota's projected budget surplus keeps growing, along with calls to spend it. But uncertainty is rising, too. The Pioneer Press has a report on the latest biennial surplus...

Westword

Credit Union to Sell Colorado Marijuana Branch for $185 Million

As CEO of one of Colorado's first financial institutions to serve the marijuana industry, Safe Harbor Financial, Sundie Seefried remembers when business owners paid million-dollar tax bills in cash. "It was crazy," she recalls. "That's why we got into it, though, was those stories and the safety factors these business...
COLORADO STATE
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
INFORUM

Letter: Stop playing politics with Minnesota surplus dollars

It is time for our Minnesota state legislators to stop playing at politics with the surplus tax money. Ask your constituents how we would like the money spent, and then do what we ask you to do. Stop telling yourselves, and each other, that you know better than us how to spend our money. You do not.
MINNESOTA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

GOP vs. Whitmer: a $6 billion surplus battle

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the GOP-dominated Legislature will soon battle over spending a $6 billion budget surplus. Whitmer wants targeted tax breaks for retired Michiganders; family tax credits; and, perhaps most controversial, has announced a plan that would give private auto manufacturers more than a billion dollars, which many Republicans also support.
POLITICS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: The budget surplus, Ukraine

May I ask why the word "projected" is routinely omitted from most discussions of our state budget "surplus"? Who remembers how much of each projected surplus evaporates before it ever enters the state coffers? Who keeps in mind the billions in state debt, the billions we owe the federal government for unemployment funding and other extensions and the money we have removed from educational spending when we should have been adding to that budget?
POLITICS
Arkansas Times

State surplus continues to grow

State tax revenue continues to flow at high levels across the spectrum with gross revenue in February of $528.5 million, 7 percent more than the same month last year and 13.4 percent above the forecast. (The forecast is stingy by design, the better to contribute to a burgeoning surplus that...
POLITICS
Person
Jeremy Miller
Person
Tim Walz
iheart.com

State Of California Estimating Larger Budget Surplus

The state of California is estimating they have a bigger budget surplus than previously thought. When Governor Gavin Newsom originally unveiled his 2022-2023 budget proposal for the state of California back in January, his administration forecast a $45.7 billion surplus. However, according to a new update notice from the state Legislative Analyst Office for the month of February, the surplus could reportedly be $6 to $23 billion more this year, due to incoming funding from personal incomes, sales and corporation taxes. Via the newly projected surplus numbers, Governor Newsom indicated the likelihood of another round of rebates for taxpayers, but has yet to provide details on potential amounts and eligibility. Last year, there were two rounds of direct payments, the Golden State Stimulus I and Golden State Stimulus II. Newsom’s proposed state budget didn’t contain tax rebates, but he has indicated the final revision “likely” will include the checks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sun-Journal

Gov. Mills proposes bigger refunds to taxpayers as state budget surplus grows

Maine is expected to take in an additional $411 million in revenue through June 2023 and Gov. Janet Mills is proposing to give half of the increase back to taxpayers. That would mean most Maine taxpayers would get a $750 check from the state this summer instead of the $500 she previously proposed, as long as the Legislature goes along with the plan.
MAINE STATE
Austin Daily Herald

As budget surplus grows, debate over what to do with it intensifies

Minnesota lawmakers found themselves swimming in surplus money Monday, as finance officials cautioned that events in Ukraine add uncertainty to a new forecast. “If you look at the oil prices anticipated in this forecast, they’ll become higher. If you look at markets and financial markets, they’re going to be unsettled,” said state Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter, noting that the national economic model contained in the forecast was completed before Russia invaded Ukraine.
MINNESOTA STATE
#Budget Surplus#Rebates#Minnesota Public Radio#The Pioneer Press#Republican#Russian
WJON

Blois Olson on the Budget Surplus, Fall Elections, More

ST. PAUL -- The state's project budget surplus is continuing to grow. Blois Olson is a political analyst from Fluence Media. He says the growing surplus will continue to drive discussions between the Democratic-led House and the Republican-led Senate at the State Capitol. Olson also says the doesn't think a...
MINNESOTA STATE
MassLive.com

With state surplus, Gov. Charlie Baker files $2.4 billion supplemental budget for COVID response, child care and infrastructure

Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday filed a $2.4 billion supplemental budget proposal that leans heavily into the state’s surplus revenues, resulting in a net cost of $1.6 billion for major investments in public health for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, child care, rental assistance and road infrastructure, among other funding categories.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
US News and World Report

South Dakota Senate Passes Noem's Vaccine Mandate Bill

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Senate Republicans gave hearty support on Monday to Gov. Kristi Noem's proposal to allow employees to gain exemptions from their employer’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, passing it with the two-thirds majority required if it is to be enacted immediately. The bill drew just...
HEALTH
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Twin Cities Largest Accounting Firms

Information on The List was supplied by company representatives through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Business Journal. Metro CPAs and professionals includes client-billable personnel, but not sales/marketing, finance, human resources, administration or support staff.
ECONOMY
