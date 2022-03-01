Tuesady Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The quiet and sunny weather pattern will continue through the weekend ahead. For tonight skies will remain mostly clear w/lows in the low 40s inland and upper 40s at the coast. We will see more clouds Thursday, but no rain. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s at the coast and upper 70s inland. As we move into the weekend the onshore winds will pick up and temperatures will warm up with lows rising into the 50s and highs in the 80s. A pattern shift will bring better rain chances next week with the best chances coming early Tuesday and again later Wednesday.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO