Tuesady Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few thin cirrus clouds passing through out skies high up in the atmosphere. At the surface, however, we’re developing some patchy dense fog. Typical foggy spots will like see it this...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The quiet and sunny weather pattern will continue through the weekend ahead. For tonight skies will remain mostly clear w/lows in the low 40s inland and upper 40s at the coast. We will see more clouds Thursday, but no rain. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s at the coast and upper 70s inland. As we move into the weekend the onshore winds will pick up and temperatures will warm up with lows rising into the 50s and highs in the 80s. A pattern shift will bring better rain chances next week with the best chances coming early Tuesday and again later Wednesday.
Come out to Port St. Joe tonight to join in the festivities for Fat Tuesday. Upcoming Pioneer Panhandle Settlement Rummage Sale. Rita Montgomery and Linda Smith with the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us about their upcoming rummage sale fundraising event. Trigger Fish Season...
DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday will be even warmer than Wednesday when Denver tied a record with 74 degrees. Friday will also be warm before two cold fronts bring abrupt change for the weekend.
The existing record high temperature for Thursday in Denver is 76 degrees from March 3, 1921. The forecast calls for 75 degrees but some neighborhoods could easily reach at least 76 degrees.
Elsewhere around Colorado on Thursday, temperatures will reach the 50s across the high country, 60s are expected on the Western Slope, and lower 80s are likely in southeast Colorado.
The combination of warm temperatures, low humidity,...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Following a frontal passage, we can expect a cooler Monday with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s in the morning and highs in the upper 60s by the afternoon. Skies will gradually clear out as the front clears the Panhandle. Following the front,...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local Historian Bill Hudson joined us once again in our NewsChannel 7 studio for Time Travel Tuesday!. This week, he surprised NewsChannel 7′s Donna Bell with a look back at some of the stories she’s covered through the years. To watch the full...
