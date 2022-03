WASHINGTON (TND) —Tuesday night will be a historical moment in Joe Biden's presidency — one the United States will likely look back on for years. For Biden, the incredibly pivotal moment will come at 9 p.m. EST when he delivers his first State of the Union to a nation wracked by a deadly pandemic, inflation and a stalled domestic agenda – all of this compounded by Russian aggression in Ukraine.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO