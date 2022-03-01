Former Gov. Rick Snyder: ‘If we can’t get along with ourselves, we’re in serious trouble.’
Former Gov. Rick Snyder worries that political polarization is the greatest threat facing the United States. Snyder, a...www.mlive.com
this man needs to held responsible for his actions. not the unders. that were told to do so by him
another person that belongs in jail and I'm a Republican
It's ironic when I read some of the comments here about Snyder but nobody has not 1 fact so far? I didn't agree with everything he did but this state NO DOUBT was better in almost every category when he was done.
