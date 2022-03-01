ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Former Gov. Rick Snyder: ‘If we can’t get along with ourselves, we’re in serious trouble.’

By Malachi Barrett
The Ann Arbor News
 2 days ago
Former Gov. Rick Snyder worries that political polarization is the greatest threat facing the United States. Snyder, a...

Charles Desmet
1d ago

this man needs to held responsible for his actions. not the unders. that were told to do so by him

Ann Birr
1d ago

another person that belongs in jail and I'm a Republican

Joe Average
1d ago

It's ironic when I read some of the comments here about Snyder but nobody has not 1 fact so far? I didn't agree with everything he did but this state NO DOUBT was better in almost every category when he was done.

MLive

6 ways to fix Michigan politics

There is one thing Americans apparently agree on: our government is in crisis. Hostility and distrust between people who disagree politically is getting worse. The forces driving this polarization discourage elected leaders from working together and erode trust in democratic institutions. Recent polls found a majority of Americans believe the...
