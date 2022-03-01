Sinkhole shuts down 4-block area in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Brighton says a four-block area is closed down due to a sinkhole on Tuesday morning.

The sinkhole is located near 7th Avenue and Longs Peak Street.

City officials said crews are working with contractors to get repairs done as quickly as possible, but it could be a few days before the work is completed.

The city asked drivers stay out of the area and to not drive through the barricades until the repairs are completed.

