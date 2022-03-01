ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Sinkhole shuts down 4-block area in Brighton

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AFQPi_0eSHAdQx00

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Brighton says a four-block area is closed down due to a sinkhole on Tuesday morning.

The sinkhole is located near 7th Avenue and Longs Peak Street.

Aurora city council passes camping ban proposal

City officials said crews are working with contractors to get repairs done as quickly as possible, but it could be a few days before the work is completed.

The city asked drivers stay out of the area and to not drive through the barricades until the repairs are completed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, CO
Aurora, CO
Government
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
Brighton, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinkhole#Camping#City Council#Uban Construction#Kdvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy