Enjoy a natural, smooth ride indoors with the Wahoo KICKR ROLLR bike roller. Easy to set up and ready to use in seconds, it features app-controlled resistance to tailor the ride to your fitness levels. Moreover, this bike roller boasts a dual-roller design that frees up the rear wheel to move naturally. This creates the feeling of riding outdoors while reducing tire slip, no matter how fast you pedal. In fact, the front safety tire gripper accommodates tires up to 2.1″. This design helps to keep your bike upright and secure for getting on and off. Finally, the Wahoo KICKR ROLLR also has 10.5-lb flywheel that, when combined with the dual-roller technology, provides you with the precision and sensation of riding on a road.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 HOURS AGO