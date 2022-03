Eversource Energy ES reported fourth-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 91 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 2.2%. The bottom line, however, improved 7% year over year. The year-over-year improvement in earnings was due to strong contribution from the acquired Columbia Gas of Massachusetts assets and solid performance of Electric Transmission and Electric Distribution segments.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO