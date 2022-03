Malik Willis is one of the top quarterback prospects at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis this week. After failing to breakthrough at Auburn, Willis spent the last two seasons at Liberty with Hugh Freeze. He's got the tools to go in the first round and his trip to Indy has done nothing to hurt him. He's apparently been "blowing teams away with his interviews." And on top of that the was just caught giving someone the clothes out of his suitcase on the street.

NFL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO