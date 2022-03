Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping up with the royals as they were spotted dining with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly haven’t burned all their royal bridges. The former royals were spotted dining with Princess Eugenie over the weekend. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were in the US for the weekend and decided to visit Prince Harry and Meghan in Santa Barbara. It looks like a good time was had by all as Meghan joyfully laughed as Prince Harry appeared to be engaged in an amusing anecdote, based on the pics captured.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO