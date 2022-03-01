ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova vs. Providence prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, March 1 best bets from proven model

Cover picture for the articleThe Providence Friars will try to win 25 games in a single season in more than 30 years when they face the No. 11 Villanova Wildcats on Tuesday at Finneran Pavilion. Ranked No. 9 in the country, the Friars (24-3, 14-2 in Big East) have not won 25 games in a...

Syracuse fell 88-79 in overtime at North Carolina in a game the Orange led by one in the final seconds of regulation. Up one with 16 seconds left and just four seconds on the shot clock, Joe Girard attempted to inbound the ball to Buddy Boeheim. The pass was low and went off Buddy's foot out of bounds. Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim discussed the play after the game.
The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
Katie Meyer, Stanford goalkeeper who helped team win 2019 national title, dies at 22

Katie Meyer, a member of Stanford's women's soccer team, has died at the age of 22. Stanford announced made the announcement Wednesday. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away ... Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world. Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome" to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general.'"
Daniels helps No. 11 Villanova top No. 9 Providence 76-74

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Daniels scored 20 points and Eric Dixon scored 15 points to lead No. 11 Villanova past No. 9 Providence 76-74 in a tight Big East battle. Collin Gillespie had 14 points for the Wildcats. Jared Bynum led Providence with 19 points. The Big East regular-season champion Friars are off until next week’s conference tournament in New York. The Wildcats wrap the season Saturday at Butler.
Georgetown looks for that elusive win at Seton Hall

Coach Patrick Ewing and Georgetown have two more opportunities to avoid an ignominious historical feat. The Hoyas' first chance will come Wednesday night at Seton Hall in Newark, N.J. Georgetown (6-22, 0-17 Big East), on an 18-game losing streak overall, is two losses away from the worst season in the...
No. 18 UConn men’s basketball at Creighton: Time, TV and what you need to know

When: Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. Records: UConn 21-7 (12-5 Big East), Creighton 19-9 (11-6 Big East) Radio: UConn Sports Network, 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, Sirius-137, XM-206, SXM App-965, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WILI-Willimantic (WILI 1400 AM) KEEP AN EYE ON. Hawkins, R.J. 2K: Interestingly, this...
Stanford Women's Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead At 22

Stanford women's soccer star Katie Meyer -- a Cardinal goalkeeper and a team captain -- has tragically died, the school announced Tuesday. She was only 22 years old. No cause of death was revealed. "Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters," university officials said...
Hamm propels UNLV to 64-57 victory over Wyoming

LAS VEGAS (AP) Royce Hamm Jr. totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds and UNLV turned back Wyoming 64-57 on Wednesday night. Hamm sank 6 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers for the Rebels (18-12, 10-7 Mountain West Conference) on the way to his seventh double-double of the season. Bryce Hamilton finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Justin Webster added 11 points off the bench.
UConn men’s basketball team looks to stay hot, overcome its Creighton kryptonite

OMAHA, Neb. — There is currently just one team that the UConn men’s basketball team has played four or more times in its history and never beaten. That team is Creighton. No team, not even Villanova, has been more of a kryptonite to UConn over its first two seasons back in the Big East. The Bluejays have won all four matchups over that span, virtually all of them close ones.
Wolves baseball drops game with Crusaders

TIGERVILLE — The nationally 14th-ranked Newberry College baseball team (12-2) drew only its second loss of the season to North Greenville University February 23. Redshirt junior Braylin Marine provided momentary sparks throughout the contest as he went four-for-five on the night with three RBIs. Sophomore Jacob LeBron pitched in an RBI as well with freshman Cooper Gentry tallying another in a pinch-hitting appearance.
No. 14 Arkansas, 'hot at the right time,' meets 20-win LSU

No. 14 Arkansas, 'hot at the right time,' meets 20-win LSU. No. 14 Arkansas is rolling having won 13 of its past 14 games, going 4-0 against ranked teams in that stretch and sitting tied for second place in the Southeastern Conference as the Razorbacks prepare to face visiting LSU on Wednesday at Fayetteville, Ark.
