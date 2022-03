PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Christian Services’ soup kitchen dining room is open again. It has been closed for nearly two years, since the start of the pandemic. “I’m seeing a lot of smiles on my staff’s face too because we’ve missed a lot of people. And I’m just glad to see that everybody’s good and healthy and back. So staff are smiling, diners are smiling,” says Maggie West, Executive Director of Christian Services.

