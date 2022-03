To say tequila has been gaining popularity over the last few years is a gross understatement. It’s been barreling along like a freight train. If you don’t consider yourself an aficionado, you may not know there are a few expressions: blanco, reposado, and añejo tequila. Banco is unaged and bottled after distilling, while reposado is aged from two months to a year in oak barrels. These are the most accessible (and typically more affordable) than añejo, especially for mixing up cocktails. But that’s not to say all añejos have to break the bank.

