LIMA — Eddie and Sandra Monfort could not have imagined how much their investment would enrich the community and enrich their souls. It all started innocuously enough. Their son was forced to leave town for the bachelor party every groom-to-be’s inner child dreams of, paintballing. With that, a best man’s minor inconvenience morphed into a paintballers delight, when the Monforts purchased the former Frank’s Car Wash building at 535 W. Spring St., Lima, in 2015 and flipped it into Crosshairs Lima, a start-of-the-art paintball arena. Kids of all ages travel near and far to let off a little steam.

LIMA, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO