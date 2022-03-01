ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Newlyweds fight against Russian invasion

By CNN
webcenterfairbanks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - A Ukrainian couple got married on the first day of the Russian invasion and then joined the efforts to protect their country the very next day. “I have my home, my family, my beloved people here, so I...

www.webcenterfairbanks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Russian invasion: Biden in 2019 said 'imagine what can happen in Ukraine' under Trump

President Biden’s previous comments on what could "happen in Ukraine" under former President Trump are resurfacing amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Back in 2019, then-candidate Biden took a dig at Trump while speaking at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Women’s Leadership Forum Conference, warning the audience against voting to re-elect Trump by suggesting a hypothetical fall of Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Cnn#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Russia
The Independent

Televangelist Pat Robertson says Putin’s march on Ukraine is the beginning of the ‘end times’

Televangelist Pat Robertson came out of his retirement to say Russia’s president Vladimir Putin was “compelled by God” to invade Ukraine.The televangelist added the shocking claim that Mr Putin’s attack on Ukraine was in preparation for a massive “end times” invasion of Israel.The 91-year-old insisted this was all a part of an “end times” battle and that Mr Putin was just following God’s plan.Mr Robertson said: “People say that Putin’s out of his mind. Yes, maybe so. But at the same time, he’s being compelled by God. He went into Ukraine but that wasn’t his goal. His goal was...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WCBD Count on 2

Lindsey Graham: Putin is doing “exactly what Hitler did” as Russia begins invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday called for tougher sanctions against the Russian government — and oligarchs — just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin issued decrees recognizing the independence of two separatist-led Ukrainian regions, effectively setting the foundation for a Russian incursion into the sovereign country. Graham doubled down on […]
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy