Who’s lighting it up? Regular season boys basketball per-game season stat leaders

As the NJSIAA state tournament moves closer to the sectional finals next week, the upsets and statement wins tend to magnify in scope. We had numerous surprises and uncomfortable close calls for some favorites during the first two days of play, and there is bound to be a good deal more now that the Non-Public schools are involved. The public school Groups 2 and 4 quarterfinals were conducted Wednesday along with first-round action in Non-Public A and B.

BASKETBALL ・ 10 HOURS AGO