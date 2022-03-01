ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mel Kiper Jr. releases second NFL mock draft with trades ahead of NFL Scouting Combine

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23AXsa_0eSH8eLd00
Jim McIsaac via Getty Images.

The NFL Scouting Combine is set to get underway later this week. Ahead of the important event, we have a new NFL mock draft from ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper. Kiper included trades in his latest mock draft, and he has a shakeup at the top of his projected draft board.

Kiper’s second NFL mock draft

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu

2. Detroit Lions: Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson

3. Houston Texans: Alabama OT Evan Neal

4. New York Jets: Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

5. New York Giants: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

6. Carolina Panthers: Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

7. New York Giants (via CHI): Utah LB Devin Lloyd

8. Atlanta Falcons: Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner

PROJECTED TRADE: Browns move up, swap with Broncos

9. Cleveland Browns (via DEN): USC WR Drake London

10. New York Jets (via SEA): Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum

11. Washington Commanders: Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett

12. Minnesota Vikings: LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

13. Denver Broncos (via CLE): Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson II

PROJECTED TRADE: Saints move up, swap with Ravens

14. New Orleans Saints (via BAL): Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA): Washington CB Trent McDuffie

16. Philadelphia Eagles (via IND): Michigan OLB David Ojabo

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Georgia DE Travon Walker

18. Baltimore Ravens (via NO): Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

19. Philadelphia Eagles: Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Liberty QB Malik Willis

21. New England Patriots: Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie

22. Las Vegas Raiders: Georgia ILB Nakobe Dean

23. Arizona Cardinals: Ohio State WR Chris Olave

24. Dallas Cowboys: Purdue DE George Karlaftis

25. Buffalo Bills: Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

26. Tennessee Titans: Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Boston College OG/C Zion Johnson

28. Green Bay Packers: Alabama WR Jameson Williams

29. Miami Dolphins (via SF): Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Minnesota OLB Boye Mafe

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Washington CB Kyler Gordon

32. Detroit Lions (via LAR): Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Kiper projects two trades

In his second mock draft, Kiper projects two trades, including one in the top ten. But the trades aren’t for what we typically see them for, as none of the teams involved in one of the trades selected a quarterback. Kiper had the Browns moving up into the top ten to take his top receiver on the board, USC’s Drake London. The Broncos, who traded with the Browns in the mock, then selected Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson.

The Saints then moved up as well, swapping with the Ravens. New Orleans selected the next best wide receiver available, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson. The Ravens then selected Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning.

Only three quarterbacks went in Kiper’s latest mock draft. Washington selected Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett 11th overall, and the next quarterback wasn’t taken for nine picks. The Steelers took Liberty’s Malik Willis at 20th overall, and the Lions used the final pick in the first round on Matt Corral out of Ole Miss.

Comments / 0

Related
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Mock Draft March 1

The 2021 football season is over. It is never too early to look ahead to the draft. Here is the 2022 NFL Mock Draft March 1. With Cam Robinson and Andrew Norwell hitting free agency, the Jaguars will need to make sure that Trevor Lawrence is protected. 2. Detroit Lions-...
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams High On Jimmy Garoppolo: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported two teams have shown interest in a potential trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. “Steelers and Commanders both highly intrigued by Jimmy G, according to sources. Pittsburgh OC Matt Canada wants to deploy RPO – not dissimilar 2 the offense Garrappolo ran with the Niners. Ron Rivera not only believes his team can win now, but has over $30M in cap as well,” Schultz said.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Kiper Jr.
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Scouting Combine#Jets#American Football#Espn#Nc State#Detroit Lions#Notre Dame S#New York Giants#Carolina Panthers#Chi#Broncos 9#Den#Usc Wr#Minnesota Vikings#Lsu#Florida State De#Bal#Ohio State#Mia#Ind
247Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers: The case to move on from Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins, pursue Jameis Winston

The Pittsburgh Steelers face a new frontier at quarterback after longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger retired earlier in the year, and CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora contends that neither of the team's existing options — Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins — are the key to a successful future in the Steel City. It is why Pittsburgh would be wise to make a run for New Orleans Saints quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick Jamies Winston, who will be one of if not the top free agent quarterback on the market this spring, according to La Canfora.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Believed To Be Leaning 1 Way With Decision

We’re still collectively asking the same question today that we asked this time last year: Will Aaron Rodgers return to the Packers next season?. Until we hear something concrete from the reigning NFL MVP himself, we may not know. But ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington appears to know which way the winds are blowing.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

Report: Chiefs Could Have Surprising Successor To Andy Reid

When the Kansas City Chiefs had an opening for a quarterbacks coach this offseason, Andy Reid called upon an old friend to fill the role. Reid hired Matt Nagy, who was Kansas City’s offensive coordinator in 2016-17 after serving as the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2013-15. Nagy spent the last four seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Was Asked If He Wants To Keep Working With Joe Buck

As Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave FOX for ESPN, the next question is whether Joe Buck will follow his broadcast partner to the Monday Night Football booth. It sounds like Aikman would gladly endorse ESPN bringing Buck on board. Per WFAA’s Mike Leslie, Aikman called Buck “one of...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Colts, Steelers, 49ers Mentioned As Possible Destinations For Stephon Gilmore

This year’s free-agent class is deep at several positions, one of them being at cornerback. Some impactful players could be on the move in the secondary, one of them being the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Stephon Gilmore. Among the teams who could be landing spots are the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers would not let Tom Brady play for another team?

Handfuls of knowledgeable individuals within the NFL community have openly questioned whether or not seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady is actually retired following the 2021 season, as some feel he simply wants to move on from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and play for a different contender. Brady has...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
50K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy