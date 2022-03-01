Mel Kiper Jr. releases second NFL mock draft with trades ahead of NFL Scouting Combine

Jim McIsaac via Getty Images.

The NFL Scouting Combine is set to get underway later this week. Ahead of the important event, we have a new NFL mock draft from ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper. Kiper included trades in his latest mock draft, and he has a shakeup at the top of his projected draft board.

Kiper’s second NFL mock draft

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu

2. Detroit Lions: Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson

3. Houston Texans: Alabama OT Evan Neal

4. New York Jets: Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

5. New York Giants: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

6. Carolina Panthers: Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

7. New York Giants (via CHI): Utah LB Devin Lloyd

8. Atlanta Falcons: Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner

PROJECTED TRADE: Browns move up, swap with Broncos

9. Cleveland Browns (via DEN): USC WR Drake London

10. New York Jets (via SEA): Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum

11. Washington Commanders: Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett

12. Minnesota Vikings: LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

13. Denver Broncos (via CLE): Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson II

PROJECTED TRADE: Saints move up, swap with Ravens

14. New Orleans Saints (via BAL): Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA): Washington CB Trent McDuffie

16. Philadelphia Eagles (via IND): Michigan OLB David Ojabo

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Georgia DE Travon Walker

18. Baltimore Ravens (via NO): Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

19. Philadelphia Eagles: Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Liberty QB Malik Willis

21. New England Patriots: Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie

22. Las Vegas Raiders: Georgia ILB Nakobe Dean

23. Arizona Cardinals: Ohio State WR Chris Olave

24. Dallas Cowboys: Purdue DE George Karlaftis

25. Buffalo Bills: Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

26. Tennessee Titans: Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Boston College OG/C Zion Johnson

28. Green Bay Packers: Alabama WR Jameson Williams

29. Miami Dolphins (via SF): Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Minnesota OLB Boye Mafe

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Washington CB Kyler Gordon

32. Detroit Lions (via LAR): Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Kiper projects two trades

In his second mock draft, Kiper projects two trades, including one in the top ten. But the trades aren’t for what we typically see them for, as none of the teams involved in one of the trades selected a quarterback. Kiper had the Browns moving up into the top ten to take his top receiver on the board, USC’s Drake London. The Broncos, who traded with the Browns in the mock, then selected Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson.

The Saints then moved up as well, swapping with the Ravens. New Orleans selected the next best wide receiver available, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson. The Ravens then selected Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning.

Only three quarterbacks went in Kiper’s latest mock draft. Washington selected Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett 11th overall, and the next quarterback wasn’t taken for nine picks. The Steelers took Liberty’s Malik Willis at 20th overall, and the Lions used the final pick in the first round on Matt Corral out of Ole Miss.