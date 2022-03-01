ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 spring football questions we have about Group of 5, independent teams

By Mike Huguenin about 8 hours
Chris Tyree should play an important role in a new-look Notre Dame backfield. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Spring football is upon us, and here is the finale in a six-part series on big spring questions for each league. Today, it’s the Group of 5 and independent schools.

There are new coaches throughout and they obviously mean questions, but we’re bypassing questions about new coach “fits” because those are too easy. We’re trying to go deeper.

With that caveat, here are our biggest questions about the Group of 5 and independent schools. We looked at the SEC on Wednesday, the Big Ten on Thursday, the ACC on Friday, the Pac-12 on Saturday and the Big 12 on Monday.

BYU: Can RB Chris Brooks replace Tyler Allgeier?

The skinny: BYU needs to replace Allgeier, a 1,600-yard rusher, and Chris Brooks should be a good fit. He’s a big (6 feet 1, 235 pounds), physical back who twice led California in rushing and finished his four seasons in Berkeley with 1,734 yards and 14 TDs. Brooks rushed for a team-high 607 yards in 2021 and also led the Golden Bears in rushing in 2019 with 914 yards. (In three of his four seasons at Cal, he was Chris Brown Jr. To honor his mom, he changed his name to Chris Brooks after the 2020 season.) Brooks also is a solid receiver, and Allgeier had 28 receptions last season. Brooks originally was headed to Purdue but changed his mind and enrolled at BYU. How he adapts to the Cougars’ offense (which is a tad more dynamic than Cal’s) will be important this spring. One more transfer running back to watch for BYU is Houston Heimuli, a fullback who left Stanford. (Yep, a former player from Cal following the blocks of a former player from Stanford. Next up: Cats and dogs living together in peace.) Add in holdover QB Jaren Hall, and BYU has the pieces in place for a powerful backfield.

Cincinnati: Can QB Ben Bryant get the job done?

The skinny: Ben Bryant started 11 games for Eastern Michigan in 2021 after transferring from Cincinnati; now he is back at Cincy and is expected to step in for departed starter Desmond Ridder. Bryant was Cincinnati’s backup in 2019 and ’20, then transferred and won the starting job at EMU in 2021. He threw for 3,121 yards and 14 touchdowns as the Eagles finished 7-6. While Cincinnati has changed offensive coordinators, the new play-caller is Gino Guidugli, who had been quarterback coach. Thus, he and Bryant have worked together already and the offense isn’t likely to change. The Bearcats need a new feature back and for some receivers to emerge, but at least a new quarterback won’t have to adjust to a new offense. The top holdover at quarterback is Evan Prater, but it would be a surprise if Bryant hasn’t been named the starter coming out of spring.

Colorado State: Is there a capable QB on the roster?

The skinny: Over the past two seasons, Nevada averaged 42 pass attempts, 335.6 yards and three TD passes per game; the same numbers at Colorado State were 32, 238.6 and 1.2, respectively. We bring those up to show the offensive differences between new Rams coach Jay Norvell (who had been at Nevada) and former Rams coach Steve Addazio. Addazio was a coach who liked the power run game; Norvell is a coach who has, in a way, married the “Pistol” with the “Air Raid” (his offensive coordinator is Matt Mumme, Hal’s son). Nine Nevada players have transferred to Colorado State, but the most important one is a guy who has barely played. That would be QB Clay Millen, who saw time in two blowout wins last season as a true freshman (including, coincidentally, a 42-point rout of Colorado State). The only holdover quarterback who has taken a snap at Colorado State is Evan Olaes, who played in three games last season as a true freshman (including, coincidentally, the loss to Nevada). Olaes is a dual-threat guy, but that doesn’t really fit Norvell’s offense. That’s why Millen is so important. He knows the offense and, indeed, has had a season’s worth of practice reps in the scheme. Colorado State brought in just one quarterback in the transfer portal (Millen), and both quarterbacks signed in the 2022 class will arrive this summer. If Millen struggles this spring? Yikes. Norvell’s offense is a proven commodity in the Mountain West, and if Millen adjusts quickly, it’s not a stretch to think the Rams can go bowling this season. Last season, Utah State won the league with a first-year coach (Blake Anderson) who brought his quarterback with him from his previous school (Logan Bonner, from Arkansas State).

Fresno State: What to expect from QB Jake Haener?

The skinny: Let’s stay in the Mountain West, and look at a Fresno State team with an established quarterback. Jake Haener is a two-year starter for the Bulldogs who threw for 4,096 yards and 33 touchdowns last season; the yardage total was eighth nationally, and the TD total was 11th. When coach Kalen DeBoer (and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb) left for Washington, Haener entered the transfer portal. But he changed his mind and decided to stay once it was evident Jeff Tedford was going to be named coach. Tedford has produced a number of top-flight quarterbacks, and with Haener, he’ll be coaching one who already is well-established. Haener is listed at 6 feet 1 and 195 pounds, but while he might not have prototypical size for a pocket passer, he has a strong arm, good mechanics and can move in the pocket to create passing lanes. While not a runner, Haener is mobile and can throw on the run. Wide receiver coach Kirby Moore, who also was the Bulldogs’ passing game coordinator, was promoted to OC, and with Tedford and Moore to work with, it’s fair to expect another big season from Haener. Look for him to stake his claim to “best quarterback in the Mountain West” starting this spring.

Notre Dame: What will the starting backfield look like?

The skinny: The Irish lost QB Jack Coan and RB Kyren Williams from last season, so the new coaching staff has to find a new backfield. Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne will vie for the quarterback job. Buchner showed some good things on the ground as the true freshman backup last season, while Pyne played in just two games. In the only game in which Buchner threw more than six passes, he struggled mightily against Virginia Tech, going 6-of-14 for 113 yards, a TD and two picks. But he seems to have more upside, and his growth this spring will be a big story. Regardless, though, it would be a surprise if a clear-cut starter emerges this spring. As for running back, Chris Tyree is the presumed starter. He has excellent speed and is a good receiver. Logan Diggs did some good things in limited action last season and is more physical than Tyree. The most physical runner of all is Audric Estime, a 230-pounder. But he’s not as well-rounded as Tyree and Diggs. The Irish almost certainly will go with a committee approach this fall, but you have to figure coaches wouldn’t mind some kind of pecking order being established this spring. And remember that Buchner’s running ability could add a different element to the offense.

UCF: What will Gus Malzahn do at QB?

The skinny: UCF finished 9-4 last season, Malzahn’s first at UCF. And it came with true freshman QB Mikey Keene pressed into action once starter Dillon Gabriel was injured in Game 3. Keene started the remaining games and was 7-3 as the starter. Keene threw for 1,730 yards, with 17 TDs and six interceptions. But he’s not really a runner, and Malzahn’s offense is at its best when he has a running threat at quarterback. (Interestingly, Gabriel wouldn’t really have been a top-flight running threat, either, which is why he transferred to Oklahoma.) Enter John Rhys Plumlee from the transfer portal. Plumlee is a former starting quarterback at Ole Miss, but his lack of ability as a passer caused Lane Kiffin to move him to wide receiver. Plumlee still wants to play quarterback, though, and Malzahn will give him that opportunity. UCF has a nice stable of running backs, but, again, Malzahn likes a quarterback who can run. The Knights have the talent to win the AAC and be the highest-ranked team among the Group of 5, but the quarterback situation this spring is going to be mighty interesting.

