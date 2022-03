Elden Ring's got a new update out this week for two of the three platforms the game's available on: The PC and the PlayStation 5. That update is a relatively small one in terms of what it does, but it takes care of a couple of issues those on the two platforms that players have probably been experiencing. Those on the PlayStation 5 in particular will be happy to hear that a fix for game progression problems has also come through in this update.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO