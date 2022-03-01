ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine War Raises Spectre Of Conscription In Germany

By Femke COLBORNE
Germany scrapped compulsory military service just over 10 years ago, but the conflict in Ukraine has reignited the debate around whether young men and women should be required to fight for their country. Conscription was introduced in Germany in 1956 with men over 18 expected to serve in the...

