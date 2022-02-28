ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daines – GOP Senators Decry ‘Women’s Health Protection Act’

By Peter Christian
Montana Talks
 4 days ago
Senator Steve Daines, along with several other GOP Senators, held a press conference in Washington, D.C. on Monday to call attention to what is entitled the ‘Women’s Health Protection Act’ which will be introduced on the floor of the Senate on Monday night. Daines and his...

Urban Milwaukee

Senator Ron Johnson Turn’s His Back on Wisconsin Women By Voting Against Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA)

Wisconsin — Today, despite the fact that 80% of Americans want abortion to be safe and legal, Senator Ron Johnson voted against the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), legislation that would protect the right to abortion in Wisconsin. Senator Tammy Baldwin coauthored and voted in favor of the legislation. The WHPA would establish a statutory right to provide and receive abortion services, providing critical protection to states like Wisconsin that has a pre-Roe ban on abortion without exceptions for rape, incest or the health of a woman. WHPA is needed now more than ever since the Supreme Court may overturn or severely undermine the protections established by Roe v. Wade this summer. If that happens, abortion could immediately become a crime in Wisconsin, impacting 1.3 million women.
WISCONSIN STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Senators decry blockage of women's health bill

House legislation would write abortion rights into law in the face of challenges before the Supreme Court.Oregon's Democratic senators criticized a vote by Republicans to block legislation to guarantee women's reproductive rights and safeguard the ability of health care providers to perform abortions. The Senate vote Monday, Feb. 28, was 46 in favor and 48 against, far short of the 60 required to cut off debate on legislation (HR 3755) that the House passed on Sept. 24. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley voted with all but one Democrat to end debate. Joe Manchin of West Virginia joined 47 Republicans against...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
Montana Talks

