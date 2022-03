This is the UFC 272 live blog for Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano, the co-main event for UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Dos Anjos is a future UFC Hall of Famer. The 37-year old Brazilian is a former lightweight champion who, after losing the title, moved up to welterweight to pursue a second belt. He ended up coming short in that endeavor and then made his return to the lightweight division last year, winning a split decision over Paul Felder and reinserting himself in the lightweight title picture.

