Key visitors in to see Georgia as visits resume on March 1

Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.) ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi place Michigan as one of the last four teams with a bye in his latest bracket projection after the Wolverines beat down Michigan State, 87-70 Tuesday night at Crisler Center. That means Michigan would avoid playing a First Four game in Dayton and would have a ‘bye’ to the round of 64. The Maize and Blue are squarely on the bubble still, though, and likely need at least one more win to feel comfortable come Selection Sunday.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO