Penn State receiver continues earning offseason praise; Lions make lineman's top-12: Newsstand

Penn State receiver Malick Neiga has been singled out by the Lions' strength staff for his gains this offseason. (BWI photo).

The countdown to Penn State spring practice has officially reached March.

Just 20 days separate head coach James Franklin and his staff from taking the field with the 2022 version of the Nittany Lions for the first time.

With that in mind, the newsstand for March 1 includes more praise for a young receiver plus plenty of recruiting updates as the wait for pads to go back on continues.

Here are Tuesday’s top tweets and headlines.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with Malick Meiga.

The third-year receiver from Canada has been talked up as a younger player who can break out this year. The hype train isn’t slowing down now that the receiver has been picked by the Penn State strength staff as the latest ‘Iron Lion of the Week.’ It signals that the 6-foot-4, 200-pound pass catcher is making strong gains in the weight room ahead of his latest opportunity to rise the depth chart in position coach Taylor Stubblefield’s room.

“Always gotta improve my route running,” Meiga told BWI’s David Eckert recently. “I really gotta stay low in my routes, all that type of stuff, just stay on the same page as the quarterbacks. We be throwing a lot. I think we’re about to take an extra step, and that’s the step we were missing.

“It’s been going pretty good. We’re working hard, and we’re just trying to get better.”

Moving on to recruiting, a couple of things stand out.

Penn State made the top-12 for Roderick Kearney. The Jacksonville, Fla., offensive lineman is now the nation’s No. 60 player in the On300 rankings, and he is a Consensus four-star. A visit is a must for the Lions to have a chance. It should be no surprise that programs in the Sunshine State are dominating his Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) at the moment.

In other On300 news, Penn State now has three Class of 2023 commitments inside of it. The highest-rated pledge is Jven Williams, who rose all the way to No. 11 nationally. The new five-star is also the number one interior offensive lineman. Other Lions in the On300 include guard Alex Birchmeier at No. 33 and tight end Neeo Avery at No. 178.

Headlines of the day

Analysis: Penn State wanted how much to host PIAA championships?: Giger, DKPittsburghSports

Penn State March checklist: The road to spring practice, quiet period begins, and more: Pickel, BWI

Penn State and the NFL Combine: All-Time Nittany Lion Records, Big Ten Rankings and a Position-by-Position Breakdown: Poorman, Statecollege.com

NFL Combine primer: What, when to watch eight PSU participants: Bauer, BWI

PSU a Big Favorite to Win Big Ten Wrestling Championships: Wogenrich, SI

Recapping Cristian Driver’s path to Penn State: Eckert, BWI

Penn State wrestling boasts 7 top-3 seeded grapplers ahead of Big Ten Tournament: Allen, Daily Collegian

Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50: 2022 NFL Draft prospect rankings 2.0: NFL.com

2023 OL Josh Miller talks Penn State recruiting: Carr, BWI

Former Lion Mike Gesicki the top tight end in NFL free agency: McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire

What went into Penn State OL target Evan Link’s rise in the On300?: Snyder, BWI

NFL Combine 2022: Brandon Smith set to ‘create a lot of buzz’ in workouts: Gallen, PennLive

Where did Penn State’s top prospects end up in updated On300?: Snyder, BWI

Quote of the day

“Winning the Big Ten takes a team effort. The makeup of our team has been kind of more aimed at the nationals than the conference. You need 10 guys scoring points. The last time we won, we had a pretty stinkin’ good team. But, we have a pretty good team right now.

“We have to go wrestle with a smile on our face. Enjoy being out there, be the best we can be, and be excited about the opportunity that we have. Winning a Big Ten championship is a big deal and definitely something worth fighting for.”

–PSU wrestling coach Cael Sanderson on preparing his team for this weekend’s Big Ten tournament.