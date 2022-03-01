ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Inside Texas Today: Softball streaks, WBB ranking, DJ Augustin finds a new home

By Joe Cook about 21 hours
 3 days ago
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Welcome to Inside Texas Today! Each weekday morning, Inside Texas Today will provide the latest news and notes from around the Forty Acres, including notable events, player honors, and where to watch Longhorn sports that day.

Here’s the Tuesday, March 1, 2022 edition.

Softball wins four straight to close out Texas Classic

The beginning of the season did not go as planned for Mike White’s softball team. After starting 5-1, the Longhorns lost six straight games versus ranked or nearly-ranked teams, including a 2-0 loss to Arizona State on Friday in game one of the Texas Classic.

Texas returned to .500 on Sunday with run rule wins over UTSA and Tulsa, then surged back above .500 with two wins on Monday. Texas defeated Tulsa 5-1 in the early afternoon then followed it with a 5-2 win in the second portion of the matinee.

Hailey Dolcini and Logan Hulon limited the Golden Hurricane to one earned run on two hits in the early matchup, with Dolcini striking out seven during her six innings on 102 pitches. Hulon was perfect in her one inning of work.

Extra base hits from Mia Scott, Janae Jefferson, and Alyssa Washington paced the Longhorns, with Katie Cimusz adding a homer in the second inning.

In the matchup with the Bobcats, Texas won despite being outhit thanks to a three-run first and a two-run fifth. Lauren Burke recorded two RBI, and JJ Smith and Jordyn Whitaker each drove in one. Sophia Simpson earned the win in relief of Shea O’Leary, pitching 4.0 shutout innings.

Texas welcomes Sam Houston State on Wednesday before traveling to Tuscaloosa, Ala. for the Easton Crimson Classic.

Women’s basketball the projected No. 10 overall seed

In recent years, the NCAA has released top 16 rankings in the weeks leading up to the NCAA Tournament to build excitement and create discussion over seeding and bracketology. The NCAA released the final rankings for women’s basketball on Monday, with Vic Schaefer’s team checking in at No. 10

The Longhorns are one of four Big 12 teams to make the top 16.

Texas is 21-6 this season and 11-5 in the Big 12. Schaefer’s team claimed two wins over Iowa State and split the season series with Oklahoma. The Longhorns dropped both games to the Baylor Bears.

The Longhorns travel to Kansas for a game Wednesday with the Jayhawks before playing in the final regular season collegiate sporting event at the Erwin Center on Saturday versus Oklahoma State at 1 p.m.

DJ Augustin reportedly to sign with the Lakers

There were several dignitaries at the Erwin Center on Monday for the final men’s basketball game in the arena, but the absence of one notable Longhorn came with good reason.

DJ Augustin, who spent most of the 2021-22 season with the Houston Rockets prior to being waived, will reportedly sign with the Los Angeles Lakers according to Shams Charania.

Augustin, who has been in the league for over a decade, averaged 5.4 points per game for the Rockets this season.

Texas viewing for 3/1

Men’s Golf – Southern Highlands Collegiate – Southern Highlands Golf Club – Las Vegas, Nev.

Women’s Golf – Darius Rucker Intercollegiate – Long Cove Club – Hilton Head, S.C.

Men’s Tennis – at No. 15 Georgia – Dan Magill Tennis Complex – Athens, Ga. – 1:30 p.m. – Video

Baseball – at Sam Houston State – Huntsville, Texas – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN+

