College Sports

Michigan prepares for rematch against in-state rival Michigan State

By Ant Wright about 7 hours
 6 days ago
EAST LANSING, MI - JANUARY 29: Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) backs his way toward the basket against Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during a college basketball game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines on January 29, 2022 at the Breslin Student Events Center in East Lansing, MI.(Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan comes in 15-12 overall, and 9-8 in conference play. The Wolverines come off of a tough loss against Illinois, losing 93-85 in a shootout. In the recent NET rankings, Michigan sits at 37th but was able to pick up another Quad 1 win over the weekend. San Diego St has done fairly well, and the Michigan home win earlier this season has upgraded from a Quad 2 to a Quad 1. Michigan now has four Quad 1 victories and are now 6-11 in Quad 1 and 2 games. The loss against Illinois does not put Michigan out of the tournament, but it puts Michigan in a “must-win” spot. In my opinion, Michigan must go 2-1 over their next three games and one win in the Big Ten tournament to have a chance of an at-large bid. Nobody put Michigan in this situation except Michigan themselves. A poor showing in the non conference and slow forming growth/chemistry is why Michigan is squarely on the bubble, and not competing for a championship.

Michigan State comes in 19-9 overall, and 10-7 in conference play. The Spartans are coming off of their best win of the season by beating the Purdue Boilermakers in dramatic fashion. Despite their big win, Michigan State has lost five of their last seven games. Their last road victory was at Maryland a month ago. Even though they have struggled in recent games, they came ready to play against Purdue and they will be ready to play against Michigan.

Popular Michigan twitter account, Scott Bell, pointed out the last seven Michigan games played on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday have ended up as Michigan wins. If Michigan loses on Tuesday night to Michigan State, you can 100% blame me for putting light on this.

Michigan vs Michigan State Statistical Overview

Pace: Michigan State averages 70 possessions per game, ranking 192nd in the country.

Pick & Roll – Roll Man: When MSU utilizes the roll man in pick and roll situations, they score 1.276 points per possession (PPP). This ranks 14th nationally.

Pick & Roll – Ballhandler Passing Out: When MSU is in the pick and roll and the defense commits, forcing a pass out, they score on 1.039 PPP. This ranks 4th nationally.

Team Offensive Efficiency: MSU scores on 1.030 PPP, ranking 107th nationally.

Team Defensive Efficiency: MSU allows 0.96 PPP, ranking 91st nationally.

How Michigan and Michigan State matchup statistically via Yahoo! Sports.

Michigan State Backcourt

#11 AJ Hoggard: Hoggard is a 6’3″ 215 pound guard out of Pennsylvania. He averages 6.8 points and 5.2 assists on 41.3% shooting from the floor. During conference play alone, he is averaging 5.4 assists per game which is ranked 2nd in the Big Ten. In the first game, Hoggard abused the pick and roll matchup, shredding the Michigan defense throughout the entire game. (Last Game vs Michigan: 11 points and 10 assists)

#2 Tyson Walker: Walker is a 6’0″ 170 pound Northeastern guard transfer out of New York. He is averaging 8.1 points and 4.3 assists on 43.6% shooting from the floor and 56.6% shooting from the 3pt line. In recent games he has been more aggressive, looking for his shot more off the dribble. He hit the big go ahead shot to beat Purdue, but also had a scoring outburst of 26 points at Illinois. (Last Game vs Michigan: Seven points and three turnovers)

#3 Jaden Akins: Akins is a 6’4″ 180 pound guard out of Farmington, Michigan. He averages 3.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. He plays 14 minutes per game but provides a spark off the bench when the team seems a bit flat. (Last Game vs Michigan: three rebounds and one assist)

Big Guards/Wings

#5 Max Christie: Christie is a 6’6″ 190 pound guard out of Illinois. He averages 9.6 points and 3.4 rebounds on 38% shooting from the field and 31.4% shooting from 3pt range. Despite his inefficient numbers, he is a great shooter and dangerous threat on the basketball court. In the eight games since the first matchup against Michigan, Christie is averaging 7.6 points while shooting 31.4% from the floor and 16% from the 3pt line. Teams have done a good job making Christie work for his shots. Michigan should consider the numbers but still guard him like a lethal shooter. (Last Game vs Michigan: 16 points and three rebounds)

#44 Gabe Brown: Brown is a 6’7″ 210 pound wing out of Ypsilanti. He leads the team in scoring at 11.4 points per game on 40% shooting from the field and 35.9% from the 3pt line. Brown has been a very streaky player. It seems like he is either all the way dialed in, or he is non existent. Since the first Michigan game, Brown has played in eight games. Of those eight games, he has scored a combined 24 points in six of them. In the other two games, he scored 33 points combined. He is a quick starter, so if he sees his first couple of shots go in, he is ready to play. If Gabe misses his first couple, then he usually has an off game. (Last Game vs Michigan: Nine points and four rebounds)

#25 Malik Hall: Hall is a 6’7″ 225 pound forward out of Illinois. He averages 9.8 points on 54.2% shooting from the floor and 49.1% from the 3pt line. Hall is a really good player, but I never know how aggressive he will be from game to game. In three of the last four games, he attempted four shots or less. In the one game, he shot 13 times and scored 17 points. When Hall is aggressive, he is one of the tougher combo forwards in the conference. (Last Game vs Michigan: 15 points, six rebounds, and three steals)

Big Forwards/Centers

#30 Marcus Bingham: Bingham is a 7’0 220 pound big man out of Grand Rapids. He is averaging 8.9 points, six rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game on 54.7% shooting and going 36% from the 3pt line. His playing time has decreased in recent games, playing 13 minutes in four of the last five games. Bingham’s 2.3 blocks ranks 32nd in the country and 3rd in the Big Ten. (Last Game vs Michigan: Four points, eight rebounds, four blocks, and two steals)

#10 Joey Hauser: Hauser is a 6’9″ 230 pound forward out of Wisconsin. He is averaging seven points and 5.5 rebounds on 43.8 shooting from the floor and 40.5% from the 3pt line. Hauser plays mostly at the power forward spot but at times will play as a small ball center to add more versatility. He has played about 17 minutes in his last two games and has averaged five points. He has been a good spot up shooter and post defender for Michigan State. (Last Game vs Michigan: 14 points, two rebounds, and two steals)

#34 Julius Marble: Marble is a 6’9″ 245 pound forward out of Texas. He averages 6.6 points and 3.6 rebounds on 64.6% shooting from the floor. Part of why Marcus Bingham has played less is the emergence of Marble as a dependable asset. Marble does not possess Bingham’s defensive prowess but he holds his own on that end while giving more offensively. In the last four games, Marble has had his best Big Ten stretch, averaging 10.8 points and 7.3 rebounds on 73.1% shooting per game. (Last Game vs Michigan: Four points and three rebounds)

Greg Gard gives update on Johnny Davis injury

Wisconsin Badgers fans held their breath on Sunday afternoon, with National Player of the Year candidate Johnny Davis going down with an injury. He limped off the floor early in the second half during a loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers and did not return to the action. After the game,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS updates bracketology entering conference championship week

With just a few games on Sunday's slate, college basketball's regular season is nearly done. Now, conference tournaments are set to begin. The NCAA Tournament picture is still wide open, from one seeds to two seeds all the way down to the teams on the bubble. Ahead of conference championship week, CBS has released its latest bracketology, painting an interesting picture for March.
SPORTS
Alabama basketball forward sounds off on lack of playing time

Alex Tchikou, a former three-star recruit, hasn't played competitive basketball since his high school days despite being on the Alabama roster for nearly two years. He took a moment to voice his frustrations on social media Monday, but noted that whatever happens, it will be God's will. "Damn...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WATCH: Chattanooga wins SOCON Championship at the buzzer

March madness came early Monday night after David Jean-Baptiste sent Chattanooga dancing at the buzzer in the SOCON Championship game 64-63 over Furman in overtime. The improbable shot was even more surprising due to the fact that Jean-Baptiste was previously 2-9 from beyond the arc before the shot. He finished 5-17 from the floor with 13 points. He was complemented by Solvio De Sousa's 17 points and 14 boards on the way to clinching their conference tournament championship.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Where is the Smallest Town in the State of Michigan?

In the state of Michigan, you will find the city of Detroit with a population of 639,111. Then there is the city of Grand Rapids with a population of 198,917. You have to make a road trip to the northwestern part of the lower peninsula to find it. It is located in Benzie County. Located in Crystal Lake Township you will find the community of Pilgrim, Michigan. The city is 224 acres in size and the permanent population in that little town is 11!
MICHIGAN STATE
WATCH: North Carolina players rush court, taunt crowd after upset of Duke on Coach K night

The North Carolina Tar Heels upset Duke on Saturday night, beating the Blue Devils and head coach Mike Krzyzewski in his final home game of his career. North Carolina won 94-81 on Duke's home court, getting revenge for their earlier loss this season. After the game, North Carolina's excitement was too much to contain as they rushed onto the court to celebrate their victory in the rivalry, playing spoiler to such a big night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
5 Questions Kentucky Football can Answer at Spring Practice

Sunshine and 70-degree days are quickly followed by rain and freezing temperatures. That means it's springtime in Kentucky. Before thoroughbreds hit the Keeneland racetrack and Wildcats cut down the nets, Mark Stoops' football team is hitting the field for spring practice. Freddie Maggard has addressed a few areas of concern ahead of the spring season. Now let's take a big picture look at questions the Wildcats will try to answer over the next 15 practices, starting Tuesday morning at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility.
LEXINGTON, KY
Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. "Staff keeps getting STRONGer," tweeted Miami. "Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!". Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
Mario Cristobal shares philosophy behind building Miami coaching staff

Miami coach Mario Cristobal is building an elite coaching staff at Miami. The first-year Hurricanes coach has already hired two former Power 5 head coaches, some high-level recruiters and a number of up-and-coming assistants to join his program in 2022. At his media availability Monday, Cristobal explained his thought process...
MIAMI, FL
Freshman All-American wide receiver enters transfer portal

A freshman All-American wide receiver during the 2021 season has entered the transfer portal, looking for a new destination for his talents. Arkansas State's Corey Rucker has entered the transfer portal, following a season that earned him national honors. Freshman All-American Corey Rucker enters transfer portal. "Thank you Arkansas...
JONESBORO, AR
Highly ranked pass rusher announces transfer to SEC school

A highly ranked transfer prospect from Georgia Tech announced his new home on Monday, as the SEC gains another talented pass rusher. Former Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck will be joining the Arkansas Razorbacks this season, according to a post shared by Domineck on social media. Arkansas receives pass...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Where Notre Dame stands in mock NCAA Tournament brackets as postseason begins

Notre Dame dodged the last land mine on its schedule. The Irish blew out Pittsburgh 78-54 on Saturday to wrap up the regular season, putting any thought of a Quadrant 4 loss away in the opening minutes. Unless last-place North Carolina State somehow makes its way to the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament, there are no more potential résumé-damaging games left. Any loss won't do much damage to their body of work.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Penn State hoops notes: Seth Lundy and the CBI

Penn State head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry revealed Monday that second-leading scorer Seth Lundy had been playing through injury for a portion of this season. Shrewsberry did not specify what exactly ailed Lundy, but the Penn State forward emerged for warmups after halftime with a back brace on during a win over Minnesota on February 17.
COLLEGE SPORTS
