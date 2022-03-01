ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa expected to add former Hawkeyes star to coaching staff

By Matt Zenitz about 7 hours
 6 days ago
A former Iowa star is expected to return to the Hawkeyes as a member of Kirk Ferentz’s coaching staff.

Iowa is expected to hire Abdul Hodge as tight ends coach, sources tell On3.

Hodge, 38, was a three-time All-Big Ten selection as a linebacker for the Hawkeyes, including as a senior in 2005 when he posted 158 tackles. A third-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2006 NFL draft, Hodge played five seasons in the NFL for the Packers, Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers.

Hodge has been South Dakota’s outside linebackers coach since 2019.

ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

