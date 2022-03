Last night saw Dua Lipa perform a sell-out show at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and before the huge gig, she took to Instagram to share her pre-show ritual. Dua posted a video of herself pulling some seriously impressive yoga shapes with her trainer Annie Moves, who can be heard giving Dua encouragement from behind the camera. Dressed in an all-black workout ensemble with her hair piled into a messy bun on top of her hand, Dua looks super strong and toned, lifting herself into a wow-worthy headstand, before lowering herself back down onto her forearms, all without breaking a sweat and with zero wobbles.

