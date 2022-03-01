ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

German coach quits Russian soccer club in protest at war

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 2 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — German coach Markus Gisdol quit his job as coach of Russian soccer club Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday in protest at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lokomotiv said simply that Gisdol was “removed from the post of head coach” after less than four months in charge. He told German tabloid...

www.seattletimes.com

